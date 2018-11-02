About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Horticulture Deptt organizes ‘Farm Machinery Fair’ at Udhampur

Jammu, Nov 01:

 Department of Horticulture, Udhampur on Thursday organized a ‘Farm Machinery Fair’ here in the premises of its office complex.
According to an official, During the fair, the District Development Commissioner, Udhampur, Ravinder Kumar interacted with the orchardists from remote areas like Dudu, Jakhed, Majalta, Lander and Chenani.
The DDC encouraged the farmers to enhance the productivity by adopting farm mechanization. He said that there is wide scope of horticulture sector in the district and stressed upon the stakeholders to use best techniques to increase their production to the farmers.
A total of two tractors and nine power tillers purchased by the orchardists under MIDH/ PMDP schemes, were officially provided on 50% subsidy, the official added.
Later, the DDC interacted with Chief Horticulture Officer, Brij Vallabh Gupta and other officers of the Horticulture Department and took review of departmental activities in the district, the official said.

