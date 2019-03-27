Horticulture deptt organizes awareness program in Bandipora

March 27, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Director Horticulture Aijaz Ahmad Bhat Tuesday inaugurated an awareness program organized by Department of Horticulture for orchardists regarding the use of new technologies and techniques to improve the tree health.

Additional District Development Commissioner Bandipora Mohammad Yousuf Mir and Chief Horticulture Officer Manzoor Ahmad Bhat, experts of the department and a large number of orchardists of the district were also present on the occasion.

Director Horticulture, on the occasion, stressed on clean cultivation, canopy management and other good horticulture practices including grafting pruning and other related techniques for the better health of the fruit growing trees.

Experts on the occasion gave live demonstrations regarding various techniques of pruning and grafting and urged the orchardists to use the latest scientific technique to have more production. They said the pruning of apple trees is done after the apple harvest season, usually before the onset of winters. Experts say it is important for the health of apple trees and to prevent damage from snowfall.

ADDC on the occasion appealed the participants to take advantage of the various centrally, state sponsored schemes to uplift their socioeconomic status and also asked the youths to come forward without hesitation and avail the incentives of the ongoing developmental schemes as Horticulture Sector is more lucrative than any other profession which not only provide fresh fruits to the families but also provide employment avenues to the rural household.

He asked the farmers to bring more area under High Density plantation as this the latest intervention in Horticulture sector which provides high net returns to the growers. He also urged the farmers to go for organic farming as people are becoming more health conscious and are ready to pay at higher rates to have high quality of farm produce.

He stressed the officers to work with more dedication for the welfare of there of the farming community.