Horticulture Deptt organizes awareness camp-cum-Kissan Mela in Sumbal

Rising Kashmir NewsBANDIPORA, NOVEMBER 15:
The Department of Horticulture Thursday held an awareness-cum-Kissan Mela in Sumbal (Sonawari) Bandipora with an aim to create awareness among orchardists regarding the use of new technologies in improving the produce besides apprising them of the monetary support in terms of subsidies under various schemes.
The camp was presided over by Chief Horticulture Officer Manzoor Ahmad Bhat and other officers of the department.
On the occasion officials informed the fruit growers about several schemes in operation for the upliftment of Horticulture sector. Orchardists from Horticulture Zone Hajin and Sumbal Sonawari participated in the Mela and interacted with the officials.
Bhat deliberated on various technological interventions and their adoption practices and said that there is urgent need of such interventions in the Horticulture sector which can be instrumental in changing the fortune of fruit growers. He also stressed for the need for registration of Farmers Interest Groups (FIG) in the farming sector.
During the camp, the department had put various agricultural tools on sale at subsidized rates. Several authorized fruit growers purchased agricultural tools, machinery and equipment of their choice for its utilization for the management of their orchards so as to produce quality fruit and crops for better returns amid competition in the terminal markets.
Chief Horticulture Officer Manzoor Ahmad Bhat said they are providing subsidies to the orchardists on the purchase of machines that they require and later transfer the subsidy amount to their account through DBT.
He said 63 fruit growers were covered and benefitted under various schemes for the release of assistance through DBT system.