April 16, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Horticulture deptt organises awareness programme

Department of Horticulture organised awareness programme on Monday regarding SOPs to be adopted for collection of pesticide sample as well as other provisions brought in the law enforcement proceedings from time to time for dealing with such cases as per the regulations of the act.
The participants included the designated Enforcement Inspectors (HDOs) of Horticulture Department. The resource person from Department of Agriculture Law Enforcement, Anil Nargotra, Dy. Director Law Enforcement deliberated on the issues of law enforcement regulations in the field while drawings samples from the pesticides dealers/distributers/retailers for its analysis in the designated laboratories of the country. The resource person appraised the session about the various standard operations vital from stand point of view, making enforcement agency to come to the expectations of the growers.
In the concluding part, Director Horticulture, Kashmir Ajaz Ahmad Bhat while addressing to the participants/officers laid stress that the designated inspectors shall work honestly and sincerely so as to plug the violations, if any exercised in the market by the pesticide dealers/retailers and timely action shall be taken against the culprits under the regulations of the Insecticides Act, 1968. Further, he made it clear that the officers/designated Inspectors shall make frequent checks in the market/go-downs/pesticide outlets in their jurisdictions for strictly plugging the sale of spurious chemicals. The inspectors shall not give any chance to the offenders to cash in the situation with the sale of spurious pesticides, with a view to save the fruit growers/orchardists from the clutches of law enforcement violators.

