Horticulture Deptt officers learn about Litchi cultivation techniques

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, JULY 30:
One day training cum interaction programme on Litchi cultivation was organized for the officers of horticulture department here today.
The training, organized by the state Horticulture department in Technical collaboration with National research Centre for Litchi (NRCL) Muzzaffarpur Bihar, was attended by Chief Horticulture Officers of Sub tropical districts of the state Kathua, Samba, Udhampur and Reasi along with Horticulture Development officers.
The training programme was presided over by Director Horticulture Jammu Anuradha Gupta, while eminent Scientist and Director NRCL, Dr Vishal Nath gave a detailed account regarding the cultivation of Litchi crop with its origin, distribution and selection of climate specific crops in the subtropical area like Jammu division.
He said the Province has suitable geo-climatic condition in cultivation of the litchi crop, which needs to be tapped optimally.
Dr Vishal also focused on its various aspects, its value addition in the form of pulp and juices. In addition to this he also advised the officer to familiarize lagan crop which is similar to litchi crop having good nutrients content.
It was observed that the crop is being widely accepted by the local farming community as it has good market value.
Dr. Amrindra Kumar Senior Scientist NRCL informed the farmers regarding the Good Agricultural practices (GAP) to be adopted in the cultivation of litchi crop for quality production of fruit.
In her address, the director asked the field functionaries especially Horticulture Development Officer to take maximum benefit of the resource persons, equip themselves with the latest advancement in the cultivation of litchi crop and encourage the farming community for its adoption to get good returns. She also instructed the officers to widely popularize the cultivation of litchi crop in subtropical areas of the Jammu Division especially in litchi adopted villages.