Horticulture Deptt launches farmers’ friendly online portal

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, August 10:
The Department of Horticulture today launched a farmers’ friendly online portal with dynamic features such as online registration, meet the expert and grievances cell linked with its website.
Aimed at to provide online services to the farming community especially Orchardists of Jammu Division, this vital facility will help the fruit growers avail benefit of various state and centrally sponsored schemes, informed Director Horticulture Anuradha Gupta after formally launching the portal.
The Director asked the field functionaries to create awareness among the general public especially the orchardists about use of the website for availing the incentives under different development schemes.
The sole objective of this website is to provide services to the farming community at their door steps with a single click on the On Applications/ Queries. The option shall be available on the main website of the department www.hortijmu.jk.gov.in. The farmers now can apply online for the different welfare schemes run by the department viz. Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH), Agriculture Technology Management Agency (ATMA), Prime Minister Development Package (PMDP), Sub Mission for Agriculture Mechanization (SMAM) etc.
The farmers can also seek online solution of the technical problems related to their orchards besides a Grievances Cell has also been provided in the site wherein the farmers/Orchardists and general public can register their issues online.
Among others present were Joint Director Horticulture S. Tarvinder Singh, Deputy Director Central Rajiv Mahajan, Nursery Registration Officer Rajinder Kumar, Assistant Director Horticulture Shafiqa Khalid, Soil Analyst S. Jarnail Singh and Horticulture Development Officer Bharat Bhushan.