Horticulture deptt holds training prog in Samba

Published at October 17, 2018 12:16 AM


Rising Kashmir News

Jammu, Oct 16:

A group of Horticulture department field functionaries were on Tuesday imparted training in scientific cultivation of minor fruits in rain fed areas here at Rain Fed Research Sub-Station for Sub-Tropical Fruits Rhya (SKUAST), Samba.
According toan official, the programme by chaired by Chief Horticulture Officer Samba, CL Sharma.
Dr. Rakesh Kumar, Scientists at research station discussed in detail the scientific cultivation of minor fruits and also gave practical demonstration on their nursery raising techniques.
Dr. VB Singh, Incharge SKUAST Raya delivered lecture on insect pest and disease management of these crops. All the trainees of the District had an interactive discussion on other parameters of different horticulture crops. Smt. Shreshtha Gaur, Horticulture Development Officer, Purmandal and Sh. Sansar Chand, Horticulture Development Officer Vijaypur were also present.
Chief Horticulture Officer thanked the scientists from SKUAST, the official added.

