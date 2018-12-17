Horticulture Deptt holds awareness camp

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, DECEMBER 16:
The department of Horticulture Jammu Sunday organized a one day awareness camps at Government fruit plants Nursery Ghari Jammu.
According to an official, on the occasion, Director Horticulture Jammu Rakesh Kumar Srangal was the chief guest. More than 125 farmers of horticulture zones of Bhalwal, Akhnoor and Marh, besides specialists in Horticulture Developmental attended the awareness camp. Various newly elected Sarpanches and panches of the area and other dignitaries including scientist from KVK also attended the camp.
The chief Horticulture Officer Jammu Kirtna Singh Raina Welcomed the Chief guest.
The Director Horticulture in his address requested the participants to take advantage of the various centrally, state sponsored schemes to uplift their socioeconomic status. . He also asked the youths to come forward without hesitation and avail the incentives of the ongoing developmental schemes as Horticulture Sector is more lucrative than any other profession which not only provide fresh fruits to the families but also provide employment avenues to the rural household.
He asked the farmers to bring more area under High Density plantation as this the latest intervention in Horticulture sector which provides high net returns to the growers. He also urged the farmers to go for organic farming as people are becoming more health conscious and are ready to pay at higher rates to have high quality of farm produce.
He stressed the officers to work with more dedication for the welfare of there of the farming community
V.K. Tondon Senior scientist from Krishi Vighayan Kendra RS Pura also addressed the gathering and apprised the chief guests about the 35 days Skill developmental programme which was organized in collaboration with the department of Horticulture and KVK RS. Pura. He also appreciated the youth who attained training during the said programme.
The progressive farmers Sham lal , Grubachan Singh Ex Sarpanch, Rohit verma , Sat Dev also spoke on the occasion and lauded the efforts of the department in organizing such awareness programs and also requested the chief guest regarding organizing exposure visit so that farmers can learn more by having visits in other states leading in Horticulture.
Sukh Dev Raj a progressive farmers from Blok Akhnoor explained his success story before the gathering. The programme concluded with the distribution of certificates and improved toolkit worth Rs 1500/per kit to each trainee of the Skill development programme. The chief guest also inspected the fruit plant nursery and was apprised of the different ongoing operations in the nursery.
The Director Horticulture also inspected high density mango plantation of Chander Mohan at Lower Raipur and protected cultivation structure vermicompost unit established under the scheme MIDH.
The Director was accompanied by Chief Horticulture Officer Jammu, Horticulture Development officer Bhalwal and team of HIPO office Jammu, the official added.