Horticulture deptt approves private fresh projects for CA Stores, food processing units

May 08, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A meeting of Sub-committee of State Level Executive Committee (SLEC) of MIDH, J&K Tuesday approved fresh private projects of establishment of CA stores and food processing units.

Mission Director MIDH J&K (Director Horticulture Kashmir chaired the meeting at Directorate of Horticulture Kashmir which was also attended by Khursheed Ahmad Dar, General Manger JK SIDCO, LK Bali, Joint Director Horticulture Department Kashmir, Sanjay Sharma, SE Mechanical Circle MED Srinagar, Bashir Ahmad Executive Horticulture (P&M), J&K, Srinagar, Gul Syed Chief Canning and Processing Instructor Lalmandi, Shahid Afzal Associate Executive J&K Bank Srinagar.

A statement issued here said the projects submitted by the entrepreneurs were thoroughly discussed and examined and approved.

“It was decided that these projects be placed before in coming SLEC meeting for approval.”

It said few projects were rejected due to lack of documents and it was decided that these projects/entrepreneurs be asked to complete the deficiencies within two weeks for further course of action.

The chairman also instructed to strictly visit all such units and report about short comings if any found. The chairman also desired to give wide publicity regarding availing of assistance under MIDH/PMDP schemes so that more and more entrepreneurs can avail benefits.