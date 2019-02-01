Horticulture Dept releases Calendar of Operation 2019

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jan 31:
Director Horticulture Kashmir Manzoor Ahmad Qadiri today released the Horticulture Calendar of Operation 2019 in wall and table format, during a ceremony held here.
Joint Director Horticulture Kashmir N P Bali and President Horticulture Entrepreneurs of Kashmir Khalid Hakim were present on the occasion. The release ceremony was also attended by district officers including Chief Horticulture officers, District Horticulture Officers, Subject Matter Specialists and Horticulture Development Officers of Kashmir division.
Director Horticulture Kashmir in his address laid emphasis that information carried in various forms shall reach the farming community for the development of horticulture sector in order to earn the sustainable livelihood of farming community.
President Horticulture Entrepreneurs of Kashmir Khalid Hakim while speaking on the occasion praised the gross root level activities of horticulture department and made it clear that horticulture is the only industry in Jammu and Kashmir which can play a big role in shaping the economy of not only the farming community but of the state as well.