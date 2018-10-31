Horticulture Department organises Walnut Fruit Show at Bani

Rising Kashmir NewsKathua, October 30:
To improve the overall socio-economic condition of the farmers and to especially encourage fruit growers in temperate zone of Kathua district, Department of Horticulture Tuesday organized ‘Walnut Fruit Show’ here under Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH).
The show was inaugurated by Joint Director Horticulture Jammu, Tarvinder Singh and Chief Horticulture Officer Kathua, C. L. Sharma.
A large number of fruit growers and orchardists from Lohai-Malhar, Machheddi, Badnota, Chalog, Duggan, Bhandar, Bani and other remote villages participated in this District level event. More than 600 entries of Walnut Samples were displayed in the fruit show.
Highlighting the benefits of Walnut cultivation, the farmers were impressed upon to follow the modern and scientific practices for increasing production. Participants were asked to avail subsidies/ incentives under MIDH, Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana, PMKSY, SMAM, PMDP and Capex budget schemes.
Joint Director, Horticulture informed that Walnut cultivation still occupies prominence in Jammu division.
Farmers evinced keen interest in the fruit samples exhibited in the show.
To encourage them, the department also gave away prizes to the distinguished farmers and consolation prizes among the participating farmers under different categories.
Chief Horticulture Officer Kathua informed that Walnut contributes significantly in the annual production of fruit crops in Kathua District. He asked the farmers to take advantage of various schemes being launched by the government for their welfare.
Farmers were educated to fully avail the potential of cultivating fruit crops such as Apple, Peach, Pear, Plum and Apricot in hilly areas of Kathua District. Dr. Vishal Mahajan and Dr. Brijesh Sharma, scientists of KVK Kathua participated as resource persons in the event and interacted with the farmers to provide remedial measures of several problems raised by Walnut growers.
HDO Bani, Brij Paul Singh and HDO Duggan, Dr. Shakeel Ahmed also participated in this show whereas, HDO Basohli, Pawan Thakur conducted the proceeding of the show.