Horti deptt organizes awareness cum training camp at Shopian

June 29, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The Department of Horticulture today organized a day-long mega awareness camp cum training at Shadab Karewa in district Shopian.

Scores of farmers participated and put-forth problems faced by them regarding Horticulture which were addressed on the spot.

On the occasion, District Development Commissioner (DDC) Shopian, Dr Owais Ahmad and Director Horticulture Kashmir, Aijaz Ahmad Bhat were present.

All the Head of the departments of Shopian district and senior citizens were also present on the occasion. The programme was organized for information dissemination among orchardists under centrally sponsored scheme Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH).

DDC while interacting with the fruit growers advised them to take maximum benefit by availing incentives available under various centrally sponsored and state sector schemes presently under implementation in the division.

He impressed upon the farmers to keep close liaison with the field functionaries of the department so that they are able to get maximum benefits under different schemes. He disclosed that the department is going to start skill development programme in the temperate areas with an objective to train the local unemployed youth in various propagation techniques like budding, grafting and canopy management techniques like pruning/training of fruit trees, so that they can act as master trainers and can train other local youth in the same. He also informed that Department is going to start toll-free number very shortly so that the technical problems of the farmers living in the far-flung area will be addressed/solved on the telephone by the panel of technical experts of the department.

Later orchardists/ fruit growers were honored by the DDC Shopian and Director Horticulture by presenting them mementoes.

On the occasion, speakers briefed the participants about the activities being undertaken by the department in the district.