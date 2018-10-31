Horse-trading for Srinagar Mayor gains momentum

PC, BJP, Congress offer ‘profitable deals’ to independents
PC, BJP, Congress offer ‘profitable deals’ to independents
Junaid KathjuSrinagar, Oct 30:
The horse-trading for Srinagar Mayor has gained momentum in the last few days as Peoples Conference (PC) and Congress are fast approaching independent candidates, offering them “profitable deals” to support their nominee.
Talking to Rising Kashmir, many independent candidates, who emerged as the single-largest group in Srinagar Municipal Committee (SMC) alleged that they were approached by various political parties that included Peoples Conference (PC), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress to join hands with them in return of greater benefits.
An independent candidate, who won from the outskirts of Srinagar, alleged he was recently approached by the PC to support its candidate Junaid Azim Mattu for the post of Mayor post.
“They offered me incentives and much more,” the candidate said.
Another independent candidate, who won from Sriangar downtown, also alleged that one of the members from the BJP contacted him to join their party fold in nominating the Mayor for Srinagar.
Separatist-turned-mainstream politician, Sajad Gani Lone-led PC declared former National Conference (NC) chief spokesman, Junaid Azim Mattu as the party’s candidate for SMC Mayor.
Mattu, who started his political career with the PC, and later switched to NC, participated in local bodies polls as an independent candidate.
Being the close ally of PC, BJP has thrown its weight behind Mattu.
Talking to Rising Kashmir, BJP state chief Ravinder Raina said the party is backing the PC candidate as Srinagar Mayor.
However, Raina rejected reports of any “freebies” being offered by BJP to lure independent candidates to support their nominee for the Mayor.
“I don’t know about other parties. However, as far we (BJP-PC) are concerned, we already have required numbers, and so there is no point of offering people any perks,” Raina said.
PDP rebels Abid Ansari and Imran Ansari, who despite party’s official boycott had put up their candidates as independents, are also supporting Mattu for the Mayor’s post.
Meanwhile, another independent candidate, who won from a posh locality in the city, accused Congress of offering him “profitable deals” for supporting them in the selection of the Mayor for Srinagar.
The candidate alleged that he was also offered to officially join the party to gain “larger benefits” in the future.
State Congress chief Ghulam Ahmad Mir said, “As a single-largest party, we enjoy an overwhelming support of many independent candidates.”
Mir rejected reports about reaching out to independents through “illegal means” and said they were only appealing Independent candidates to join hands with them on the basis of keeping the “communal party like BJP” at bay.
In the 74-seat Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC), independents won 48 seats, Congress 16 and BJP four.