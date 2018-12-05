About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Horse Polo tournament concludes at Kargil

Published at December 05, 2018 01:11 AM 0Comment(s)282views


Rising Kashmir News

December 04:

The closing ceremony of Horse Polo Tournament organized by District Police Kargil yesterday at Khre Sultan Cho Sports Stadium, Kargil, concluded today.
On the occasion, the final of the tournament was played between Himalayan Polo Club and Tahir Polo Club. Himalayan Polo Club emerged victorious after an exciting match with 2-0 score line. The event created festive environment and people in all age groups turned up in large numbers to watch the final match.
At the conclusion, prize distribution ceremony was held in which winning team in addition to the coveted trophy was awarded with Rs. 10,000 cash prize while as runner-up team was awarded with trophy and cash prize of Rs. 6000. Besides, all the participants were awarded with certificates and cash prizes.
Among others, the event was attended by Chairman/Chief Executive Councilor, LAHDC Kargil Shri Feroz Ahmad Khan who was the chief guest on the occasion, SP Kargil Dr. VInod Kumar-IPS, DySP Hqrs Kargil, Exn PMGSY Kargil, Principal Degree College, Kargil, and other senior officers.

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top