Horse Polo tournament concludes at Kargil

Rising Kashmir NewsDecember 04:
The closing ceremony of Horse Polo Tournament organized by District Police Kargil yesterday at Khre Sultan Cho Sports Stadium, Kargil, concluded today.
On the occasion, the final of the tournament was played between Himalayan Polo Club and Tahir Polo Club. Himalayan Polo Club emerged victorious after an exciting match with 2-0 score line. The event created festive environment and people in all age groups turned up in large numbers to watch the final match.
At the conclusion, prize distribution ceremony was held in which winning team in addition to the coveted trophy was awarded with Rs. 10,000 cash prize while as runner-up team was awarded with trophy and cash prize of Rs. 6000. Besides, all the participants were awarded with certificates and cash prizes.
Among others, the event was attended by Chairman/Chief Executive Councilor, LAHDC Kargil Shri Feroz Ahmad Khan who was the chief guest on the occasion, SP Kargil Dr. VInod Kumar-IPS, DySP Hqrs Kargil, Exn PMGSY Kargil, Principal Degree College, Kargil, and other senior officers.