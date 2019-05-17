Hoping for peace after May 23

May 17, 2019 | Tanveer-ul-islam

‘Let us give peace a chance so that we may prosper’

If winter comes can spring be far behind. (Shelley)

India is most certainly to choose a new Prime Minister in the first week of June; exactly 10 months after its Western neighbor Choose Imran Khan in August 2018. Therefore we can see a new leadership for next four years working together in India and Pakistan. The one year relationship of Imran Khan- Modi was very tragic end eventful given the magnitude of cross LOC skirmishes and February 26 Airstrikes in Balakote and subsequent capture of Indian Pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan by Pakistan. It was a great diplomatic gesture by Imran Khan, which de-escalated the war euphoria and also denied Modi a freefall electoral victory.

Who will head the new government at New Delhi

It is very tough to predict who will form the next government at New Delhi. Modi has managed the media efficiently and avoided any anti incumbency issue to be part of public debate. He has made Air Strikes and a Powerful Central Government as main political issues of the day. Ironically he and his cronies, despite leading a full majority government at centre and in a dozen states have never sought votes on the performance of last five years. This government has only two positive achievements “Ujjwala" and “Swach Bharat". His flagship schemes like GST and demonetization have been criticized as worst failures by opposition.

The new strategy of Congress in 2019

On the other hand, the results after “The great Modi wave" of 2014, which almost wiped off Congress party have made Congress rethink about combating Saffron upsurge. The defeat of BJP candidate from Gorakhpur, the victory of Tabassum Hassan; an RLD candidate from Kairana and trouncing of BJP in Bihar by a mahagathbandhan of JD(U) , RJD and Congress have emphasized the importance of social engineering and alliance politics in India.

In 2019, Congress have formed close knit alliances in Tamil Nadu with DMK, in Karnataka with JD(S) , in Andhra Pradesh with Telegue Desham, in Maharashtra with NCP, in Bihar with RJD , with AIUDF in Assam and in J&K with NC. In UP Congress have deliberately gone soft on BSP, SP and RLD combine to oust BJP. If Congress manages to give a 50-50 fight to BJP in states like Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand , Punjab ,Delhi , Uttrakhand and Haryana and somehow manages to garner 145 seats ( the seats won by most successful UPA1), its formation of government in New Delhi is most likely.

Regional Parties may fare better in 2019

The trends after five phases of voting indicate a strong wave in favor of Mahagathbandhan in UP. If SP, BSP and RLD can snatch 40 plus seats in UP it will be a huge blow to BJP. The political pundits suggest that DMK in Tamil Nadu, TRS in Telengana, Biju Janta Dal in Odisha and Iconic and Mercurial Mamta Banerjee in West Bengal will retain their positions despite huge propaganda orchestrated by BJP through media.

The new approach

In any case if Narendra Modi is again elected as PM, he may not wish to prolong the tensions with Pakistan keeping in view the geo political situation of the world. The new Imran Khan government can very well negotiate the peace process with new Indian Government that can pave way to solve the Kashmir dispute.

Some may say that it will be pertinent to see whether new Pakistani and Indian governments can work for peace of the region? The question arises, are we be able to see another Lahore or Agra declaration and revival of India Pakistan cricket? Only the time will tell us!

If New Delhi chooses a new non NDA government most likely to be headed by Rahul Gandhi; the relations with Pakistan can open up new chapter in history of South Asia. Imran Khan and Rahul Gandhi are new to the circles of power in their respective capitals and it will be easy for them to walk an extra mile to cut the Ice. My personal view is that both new Prime Ministers should visit London on 16th June 2019 to witness the world cup match between two nations and should set the agenda for further negotiations on all impending issues. India and Pakistan are yearning for peace and development and efforts should be made from both the countries to give peace a chance!

(Author is a Freelance Journalist)

