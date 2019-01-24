Hoping for a prosperous 2019

Sabzar Ahmad Bhat
The Valley of Kashmir once known for its extraordinary beauty, now the Valley hosts the biggest, bloodiest and most densely militarized zone in the world. With more than 100,000 people were killed in an anti-India insurgency operation.
At least 10,000 have disappeared in custody, which potentially leaves an equivalent number of half-widows – women who cannot remarry, as well as mothers who are bereaved. There are an estimated 6,000 mass and unmarked graves in different parts of Kashmir Valley.
The army’s response to the Kashmiri movement for the right to self-determination has been characterized by its brutality and fierceness.
The year 2018 has not been that different than the previous years, when the news that mostly got the front page coverage in local, national and international news channels was that of pain, suffering and mourning surrounding the death.
According to media reports that the year 2018 saw a surge in the encounters resulting 144 civilians, 250 militants and 86 security forces were killed. Among the deceased militants were 15 top commanders of various militant outfits such as Sameer Tiger, Sadaam Paddar, Altaf Kachroo, Tawseef Sheikh, Umar Ganai, Manan Wani and Adnan Ahmad Lone.
The killing of 144 civilians during this year, 60 of whom were shot dead by government forces while they tried to save the militants engaged in encounter sites.
The major two incidents of civilian killings shook the whole Kashmir- Larnoo Village in Kulgam district where seven civilians killed due to a left-over explosive material and in December incident at Sirnoo Village of Pulwama district where seven civilians were killed in the government forces firing.
In the context of Pulwama incident, the former Supreme Court Justice Markandey Katju tweeted that: “Congratulations to Gen. Rawat whose soldiers killed 7 civilians in a Jallianwalabagh or My Lai type massacre in Pulwama, Kashmir. How brave of the Indian army General!”
The reports of killings, violence and encounters adorned the headlines in media every second day. One killed, two killed, three killed, five killed, seven killed and so on.
However, the news that due to share of its figures got wide coverage was on April 1, 2018, when 20 persons were killed in a single day by security forces. These included thirteen militants, four civilians and three troopers.
Also, the reports mentioned that more than 200 ordinary people were injured. In this context, Asia Times penned that the government of India has hailed the death of thirteen militants in three separate encounters in South Kashmir calling it the “biggest strike of the decade.”
Moreover, the pain of pellets continues to trouble Kashmiris. Eighteen month old baby girl Hiba Nasir was hit by pellets in her right eye. In this context, Al Jazeera reported that: “Security forces struck 18-month-old Hiba Nasir as her mother tried to protect her at home during clashes with rebels.”
Further, the biggest story from the state that caught the attention of world this year that Eight-year-old girl Aasifa from Bakerwal-Gujjar community gang raped and murdered in Kathua. The story of this huge tragedy was starting to take shape in the remote Kathua village.
As the Asifa’s father told the Indian Express newspaper, “If they had to take revenge, they could have picked someone else. She was an innocent child. Usey apney haath aur paun mein pata nahin tha, ki mera daayan haath kaun sa hai aur baayan haath kaun sa hai. Kabhi usney yeh nahin samjha ki Hindu kya hota hai aur Musalmaan kya hota hai (She couldn’t tell her arms from her legs, couldn’t tell which hand was right and which left. She never thought who was a Hindu, who a Muslim).”
In this regard, the United Nations General Secretary Antono Guiterres stated that “the guilty must be held responsible” and also described the incident as “horrific.”
Further, the leading newspaper New York Times wrote that the incident “seemed another isolated, horrific episode of sexual violence in India, perpetrated against a powerless girl by brutal men.
But in the months since Asifa’s murder, the case has become another battleground in India’s religious wars.”
Furthermore, on 14 June 2018, the veteran journalist and the founding editor of Rising Kashmir Shujaat Bukhari were killed by unidentified gunman.
In Shujaat context, New York Times mentions that “Kashmiri Journalist Shujaat Bukhari, a Voice for Peace, Is Killed.” It can be argued that the Shujaat Bukhari’s killing was an attack on freedom of press and expression.
Additionally, Shujaat Bukhari was a defender of human rights for the people of Jammu and Kashmir. He always wanted to resolve the unresolved Kashmir conflict through dialogue between India, Pakistan and the leadership of Jammu and Kashmir.
Let us hope and pray for a better and prosperous year 2019!
Author is research scholar, Centre for Studies and Research in Gandhian Thought and Peace, School of Social Science, Central University of Gujarat
subzarbhat00@gmail.com