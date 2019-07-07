Hope safety measures are in place for rafting in Pahalgam: Mehbooba

July 07, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Reacting to reports that the resumption of water rafting at Pahalgam in south Kashmir from Sunday after implementation of the guidelines to avoid any accident, former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti hoped that adequate safety measure are in place.

"After all the rafting accidents that’ve taken place in Pahalgam, one can only hope adequate safety measures are in place," Mehbooba wrote on twitter. a

Last month, the government banned rafting in Pahalgam and another tourist resort of Sonamarg in the wake of accidents in Lidder in which three persons were killed.

The government later sought opinion from an expert to suggest various measures to be taken for augmenting safety measures already in place in Pahalgam and Sonamarg.

On July 1, a tourist guide Rouf Ahmad Dar drowned after saving five tourists, including foreigners, during a rafting accident in Lidder river passing through Pahalgam.

On June 18, two people, including a woman employee of tourism department, drowned during rafting in the same river.