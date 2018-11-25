'Hope Ray' organizes Sukoon at Srinagar

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 24:
‘Hope Ray’ organized an event titled ‘Sukoon’ at Green Land Educational institute in Nowhatta area here.
The chief Guest on the occasion was Deputy Mayor Srinagar while as Station House Officer (SHO) Nowhatta, Green Land Educational Institute Principal, Incharge of Rehabilitation Centre Rahat Shabir Ahmad Shabir, Peace Psychologists Advocate Shifa Jehan and other guests were present on the occasion. SP North was also invited to grace the occasion.
In a statement the spokesperson of the organization said the speakers on the occasion highlighted the consequences of drug abuse, urging the authorities to take steps to curb the menace.
They also shared their experience over the drug abuse, saying that rehab centres in the Valley lack equipments in their centres.
Minhan Mehraj Vice Chairman of Hope Ray while addressing a gathering said they have started an initiative over drug free Kashmir and the event organized today was part of their initiative.
He said their main motive is to eliminate drug menace from the society. (KNS)