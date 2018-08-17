About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Hope PM’s speech translates into action: DPN

Published at August 17, 2018 02:51 AM 0Comment(s)426views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar:

President Democratic Party Nationalist (DPN) Ghulam Hassan Mir Thursday said the speech delivered by PM on Independence Day vis-à-vis Jammu and Kashmir is appreciative provided it is implemented on ground.
“People of J & K believe a little of it because they think it is just for public consumption not for actual purpose,” Mir said in a statement, adding: “Our party hopes that whatever has been said will be implemented. Times have proved gun doesn’t bear positive results of peace but death and destruction only.”
For peace dialogue at every level is needed, he said.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top