Hope PM’s speech translates into action: DPN

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
President Democratic Party Nationalist (DPN) Ghulam Hassan Mir Thursday said the speech delivered by PM on Independence Day vis-à-vis Jammu and Kashmir is appreciative provided it is implemented on ground.
“People of J & K believe a little of it because they think it is just for public consumption not for actual purpose,” Mir said in a statement, adding: “Our party hopes that whatever has been said will be implemented. Times have proved gun doesn’t bear positive results of peace but death and destruction only.”
For peace dialogue at every level is needed, he said.