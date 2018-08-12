About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Hope PM follows condemnation of lynchings with action: Mehbooba Mufti

Published at August 12, 2018 03:37 PM 0Comment(s)1464views


Yawar Hussain

Rising Kashmir News

Peoples Democratic Party president, Mehbooba Mufti Sunday said that normalization of lynching as a discourse is a new low for Indian democracy.

She said she was hopeful that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's condemantion of such acts would be followed by action on the ground.

"Mob lynching has become the dominant discourse and its near normalisation has marked a new low for democracy in India. I hope the PM’s statement condemning it is followed by concrete steps and punitive punishment against the culprits," Mehbooba wrote on Twitter.

