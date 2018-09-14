HOPE organizes ‘Buland Hosla’ programme

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep 13:
HOPE Disability Centre, Srinagar organized a programme on the theme of “Buland Hosla-Har Saans Mai Junoon” for the specially-abled persons of the valley which was sponsored by Pune based JW Productions in collaboration with Departments of J&K Information and Public Relations and Tourism Department at Nigeen Club here today.
International cricketer, Irfan Pathan was the chief guest on the occasion besides Dr. Aijaz Ashai was the guest of honour.
Director General Social Welfare, Rukhsana Gani, Director Tourism, Tasaduq Jeelani, Joint Director Information Kashmir, Mohammad Ashraf Hakak, Producer JW Productions, Junaid Wani, Director HOPE, Marketing Manager Hyundai/Honda and senior officers of various departments besides other dignitaries of the civil society were present on the occasion.
A large number of specially-abled persons came across the valley participated in the day-long programme started with the 100 meters wheelchair race in the morning which was flagged off by the Joint Director Information, Kashmir, Mohammad Ashraf Hakak.
Later, a live painting competition and a Sufi Qwalli programme were also held on the occasion.
The main aim of the event was to encourage the talent and bring smiles on the faces of specially-abled persons of the society.
On the occasion, the speakers stressed the need for welfare and rehabilitation of physically challenged people so that they can also lead a dignified life. They said there is a need to create a barrier-free environment for the specially-abled persons, an effective mechanism be evolved for an inclusive survey of the disabled for need-based resource allocation and provisions in development schemes.
Addressing the gathering International Cricketer Irfan Pathan said the specially-abled persons are also the part and parcel of the civil society. He appealed the government to implement all the schemes in letter and spirit which have been launched for the welfare of this section of the society.
Pathan praised the energetic talent of specially-abled persons of the Valley.
“It is a wonderful feeling to be in this part of the state which is known for its natural beauty,” said Pathan and added that the hospitality of the Valley is recognized worldwide.
On the occasion, the Tourism Department organized a special Qawali program sung by well-known Qawal Shafi Sopori for the entertainment of the specially-abled persons.
Later, the Chief Guest felicitated the specially-abled persons who won Ist, 2nd and 3rd positions in Wheel Chair Race and Painting competitions. The authorities of JW Productions distributed token money of Rs 3000 each among the first three position holders.