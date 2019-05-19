Hope new Govt in New Delhi changes its anti-kashmir policy: Mirwaiz

May 19, 2019 | Junaid Kathju

Chairman Hurriyat Conference (M) Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Sunday pinned hope that new despensation

in New Delhi would change its anti-Kashmir policy.

Addressing a seminar at its Rajbagh headquarters, the Mirwaiz said despite facing all the hardships from Government of India, Hurriyat is willing to support any peaceful dialogue between India and Pakistan that can resolve the prolonged Kashmir issue.

“Whosoever comes in the government in New Delhi we hope that they will shun their anti-Kashmiri policy and engage in a peaceful dialogue with all the stakeholders. The Hurriyat is ready,” the Mirwaiz said.

The seminar was organsied to commemorate the anniversaries of Moulana Mirwaiz Muhammad Farooq, senior Hurriyat Abdul Gani Lone and the victims of Hawal massacre of 21 May, 1990.

(File Picture)