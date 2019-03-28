Hope nations take 'real action' to maintain peace in space: China's PLA

March 28, 2019 | Press Trust of India

The Chinese military on Thursday said it hopes all countries can take "real actions" to maintain lasting peace and stability in the outer space, a day after India successfully test-fired an anti-satellite missile by shooting down a live satellite.

The test made India the fourth country in the world after the US, Russia and China to acquire the strategic capability to shoot down enemy satellites.

Commenting on the development, Chinese Defence Ministry Spokesman Sr. Col Wu Qian told a media briefing: "We have read the related reports".

"We hope all the countries can take real actions to protect lasting peace and stability in the outer space," he said without referring to India.

Soon after the test, China reacted guardedly and expressed hope that all countries will uphold peace and tranquillity in the outer space.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry, in a written response to a question from PTI, said: "We have noticed reports and hope that each country will uphold peace and tranquillity in outer space".

China conducted such a test in January 2007 when its anti-satellite missile destroyed a defunct weather satellite.

Prime Minister Modi said in New Delhi that the action was not directed against any country and the satellite was a pre-determined target orbiting at an altitude of 300 km.

He said India did not breach any international laws or treaties by testing the anti-satellite missile.

Mission Shakti, which was led by the Defence Research and Development Organisation, was aimed at strengthening India's overall security, Modi said in his address that comes a fortnight before the start of the general election.

In New Delhi, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement that India has no intention of entering into an arms race in outer space.

"We have always maintained that space must be used only for peaceful purposes. We are against the weaponisation of Outer Space and support international efforts to reinforce the safety and security of space based assets," the MEA said.