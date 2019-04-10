About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
April 10, 2019 | Press Trust of India

Hope Modi will start dialogue with Pak if he gets re-elected: Mehbooba

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday said that like Pakistan premier Imran Khan she too is hoping that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will start a dialogue with Islamabad if he gets re-elected.

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said her father Mufti Mohammad Sayeed was of the same view when he formed an alliance with the BJP in 2015 but Modi "lost a golden opportunity by not making use of it to start a dialogue with Pakistan".

"That is what Mufti thought. He knew that a BJP prime minister, who has support of Jan Sangh, the RSS and Shiv Sena, if he wants to make use of the opportunity, then he can talk to Pakistan like (former prime minister Atal Bihari) Vajpayee, she told reporters here.

The PDP president was reacting to Khan's remarks that he thinks there may be a better chance of peace talks with India if BJP wins the general election due to begin on Thursday.

Now, if Modi gets re-elected, then like Imran Khan, we too hope that he starts a dialogue with Pakistan and Modi makes full use of another opportunity, Mehbooba Mufti said.

During an interaction with a small group of foreign journalists in Islamabad, Khan had said he believes there may be a better chance of peace talks with India and settling the Kashmir issue if Modi's party BJP wins the general elections.

Khan said other parties would be afraid of right-wing backlash in case of a settlement on the Kashmir issue.

Latest News

Hope Modi will start dialogue with Pak if he gets re-elected: Mehbooba ...

Hope Modi will start dialogue with Pak if he gets re-elected: Mehbooba ...

Apr 10 | Press Trust of India
Dialogue between India & Pakistan only way to resolve Kashmir issue: F ...

Dialogue between India & Pakistan only way to resolve Kashmir issue: F ...

Apr 10 | Agencies
Clashes between mourners, police as violent protests hit Kishtwar

Clashes between mourners, police as violent protests hit Kishtwar

Apr 10 | Press Trust of India
New Zealand Parliament votes to ban semi-automatic weapons

New Zealand Parliament votes to ban semi-automatic weapons

Apr 10 | PTI/AP
HC judge recuses self from hearing plea to bar Farooq, Omar and Mehboo ...

HC judge recuses self from hearing plea to bar Farooq, Omar and Mehboo ...

Apr 10 | Press Trust of India
Complaint lodged against Farooq, Mehbooba at Bihar court

Complaint lodged against Farooq, Mehbooba at Bihar court

Apr 10 | Press Trust of India
Minister performs

Minister performs 'Nagin dance' to woo voters

Apr 10 | Press Trust of India
MHA defends highway ban, says it will be only till May 31

MHA defends highway ban, says it will be only till May 31

Apr 10 | Press Trust of India
Omar seeks response from PM Modi over Imran Khan

Omar seeks response from PM Modi over Imran Khan's 'endorsement' for n ...

Apr 10 | Press Trust of India
JRL calls for shutdown tomorrow, on election days in poll constituenci ...

JRL calls for shutdown tomorrow, on election days in poll constituenci ...

Apr 10 | Agencies
Better chance of peace with India if BJP wins elections: Imran Khan

Better chance of peace with India if BJP wins elections: Imran Khan

Apr 10 | Press Trust of India
NIA arrests Yasin Malik in alleged funding case

NIA arrests Yasin Malik in alleged funding case

Apr 10 | Press Trust of India
Pak has

Pak has 'officially' allied with Modi: Congress

Apr 10 | Press Trust of India
Omar leads protest against Kashmir highway ban

Omar leads protest against Kashmir highway ban

Apr 10 | RK Online Desk
ITBP man injured in accidental fire in Poonch

ITBP man injured in accidental fire in Poonch

Apr 10 | Rising Kashmir News
Police SIT to probe Kishtwar RSS leader, his PSO

Police SIT to probe Kishtwar RSS leader, his PSO's killing

Apr 10 | Rising Kashmir News
Day 4: Ganderbal shuts against local militant

Day 4: Ganderbal shuts against local militant's killing

Apr 10 | Umar Raina
Indian couple charged with spying on German Sikhs, Kashmir movement

Indian couple charged with spying on German Sikhs, Kashmir movement

Apr 10 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Japanese fighter jet disappears over Pacific

Japanese fighter jet disappears over Pacific

Apr 10 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Yasin Malik shifted to Tihar Jail, to face NIA questioning

Yasin Malik shifted to Tihar Jail, to face NIA questioning

Apr 10 | Press Trust of India
Kashmir issue has to be settled: Pakistan PM

Kashmir issue has to be settled: Pakistan PM

Apr 10 | RK Online Desk
Kashmir highway ban against winning

Kashmir highway ban against winning 'hearts and minds': Former Army ch ...

Apr 10 | RK Online Desk
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
April 10, 2019 | Press Trust of India

Hope Modi will start dialogue with Pak if he gets re-elected: Mehbooba

              

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday said that like Pakistan premier Imran Khan she too is hoping that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will start a dialogue with Islamabad if he gets re-elected.

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said her father Mufti Mohammad Sayeed was of the same view when he formed an alliance with the BJP in 2015 but Modi "lost a golden opportunity by not making use of it to start a dialogue with Pakistan".

"That is what Mufti thought. He knew that a BJP prime minister, who has support of Jan Sangh, the RSS and Shiv Sena, if he wants to make use of the opportunity, then he can talk to Pakistan like (former prime minister Atal Bihari) Vajpayee, she told reporters here.

The PDP president was reacting to Khan's remarks that he thinks there may be a better chance of peace talks with India if BJP wins the general election due to begin on Thursday.

Now, if Modi gets re-elected, then like Imran Khan, we too hope that he starts a dialogue with Pakistan and Modi makes full use of another opportunity, Mehbooba Mufti said.

During an interaction with a small group of foreign journalists in Islamabad, Khan had said he believes there may be a better chance of peace talks with India and settling the Kashmir issue if Modi's party BJP wins the general elections.

Khan said other parties would be afraid of right-wing backlash in case of a settlement on the Kashmir issue.

News From Rising Kashmir

;