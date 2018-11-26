Hope Classes holds ‘Rankers & Stars Celebration Day-2018’

Srinagar, Nov 25:
Hope Classes Coaching Institute Parraypora on Sunday celebrated annual day titled ‘Hope Rankers and Stars Celebration Day-2018.’
The event was presided over by the former student of the institute, Zuha Suzain who had qualified for the MBBS.
The chief guest on the occasion was Vice-Chancellor of Cluster University Srinagar, Sheikh Javid and the guest of honour was Dr. G N Yatoo, HoD Gastroenterology at SKIMS Srinagar.
Sheikh Javid in his address stressed upon the moral obligations of the youth towards the nation and the society.
He said, “The students who have achieved their goals must not remain confined to that job only but rather should contribute something for the goodwill of the society and nation.”
In his address Dr. Yatoo said students are the future of the society and nation and they need proper guidance and counselling to excel in their lives.
He also shared his experiences regarding how he became a doctor and how many obstacles he faced while doing so.
He said, “I belong to Baghipora area, a small village in Chadoora and being a son of a farmer I faced discrimination among my mates during my medical course.”
The event concluded with distribution of mementos among the students of Hope Institute.