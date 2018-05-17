Hope ceasefire is reciprocated: BJP

About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Published at May 17, 2018 04:18 AM


PTI

New Delhi, May 16:

 The BJP Wednesday expressed hope that the Government of India (GoI’s) decision to stop operations of security forces in Jammu and Kashmir during Ramzan will be reciprocated by all in the valley.
"We welcome the prudent decision taken by PM and HM with a profound hope that this gesture will be reciprocated by one and all in the valley (and it) will witness peace during d holy month of Ramadan," BJP's General Secretary Ram Madhav tweeted.
Madhav is the BJP's pointsman for Jammu and Kashmir, where his party is a junior partner to the PDP in the government.
The Home Ministry today announced that the forces will not launch any operations in Jammu and Kashmir during the holy month of Ramzan, seen as conciliatory move by the Centre as it tries to restore peace in the Valley.

 

 

