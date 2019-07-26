Honey processing unit opens at Kupwara

July 26, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

2000 bee colonies provided to beneficiaries at 40% subsidy

District Development Commissioner (DDC) Kupwara Anshul Garg Thursday inaugurated a Honey Processing Unit at Gulgam, Kupwara which has come up at a cost of Rs 10 Lakh.

Visiting dignitary from NITI Aayog Dr Sakshi Khurana, also attended the function, besides, Chief Agriculture officer, AD Handloom and a large number of bee keepers from district were present in the inaugural ceremony.

CAO, Muzaffer Ahmad Hurra apprised the DDC and visiting team about the goals and achievement of apiculture and informed that the processing unit started today, will be very useful for bee keepers and the department will process the crude honey free of cost.

He said that in last 2 years, 2000 bee colonies have been provided to beneficiaries at 40% of subsidy by the department to generate employment and boost economic sector in the district. He also informed that Bottling and labelling plant will be established soon at Gulgam Kupwara for which DPR has been already approved by department and the produce will be branded as Kupwara Honey for national and international market.

Later the visiting team interacted with bee keepers of the district wherein they raised their issues and demands related to insurance, registration, special permission for migration of honey units, road connectivity towards honey processing unit.

On the occasion, DDC directed the CAO the bee keepers of the district should get registered with Farmers Producers Organisation (FPO) and provide them I-cards so that they can easily migrate from one place to another and can sold their brands outside the state.

The demand for road connectivity from Gulgam to Cherwari Honey Processing plant was also highlighted by the bee keepers for which DDC assured them that the demand will be put in to the notice of higher authorities for early redressal.

DDC also directed the CAO to put all the medicines available at respective headquarters.