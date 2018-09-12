Honda closes its dealership at Lasjan, customers aghast

irfan YattooSrinagar, Sep 11:
After operating for six years in Kashmir division, Honda dealership Hillview Honda Srinagar has closed its outlet at Lasjan Byepass in Srinagar.
Both customers and staff members at Hillview Honda Srinagar were in deep shock after the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) served several notices to the company to wind up the establishment and vacate the land.
On Wednesday dozens of customers were seen leaving disappointed as officials were winding up their setup.
Irshad Ahmad, a customer, said that they have to travel 300 kilometers to get his vehicle serviced.
He alleged government is deliberately doing it as they want to operate all private offices at Jammu division which is injustice with Kashmiris.
According to the officials, the outlet’s land will be used for beautification of the highway and for developing green patches.
“We have strived very hard to reach at this point but don’t know who to blame here,” said an official at the outlet.
He said NHAI has sent them notice to vacate the land and asked them to receive compensation.
According to Managing Director Shanjay, he said they were provided Rs 30 lakh per kannal as compensation by the government against three times higher market rate.
He said they have invested lakhs of rupees on the outlet which also provided employment to dozens of youth in Kashmir.
He said around 40 employees were working with outlet.
“All employees are jobless till the company comes up with new outlet in Srinagar.”
The employees said they approached NHAI many a times to for alternative land at some other place but they turned deaf ears to their demands.
The sale and service outlet of 4-wheelers was established in year 2012.
Kaiser Ahmad, Sales Manager at Hillview Honda told Rising Kashmir that company is winding up their outlet at Lasjan.
“Company is looking for new dealership in Srinagar city. All employees will be adjusted there,” Ahmad said.
