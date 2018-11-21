Home Secy asks DCs to achieve fund collection targets in time

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, NOVEMBER 20:
Principal Secretary Home, R K Goyal on Tuesday chaired a meeting with the State Level Armed Forces Flag Day Committee convened to review preparations for celebration of Armed Forces Flag Day.
According to an official, Divisional Commissioner Jammu Sanjeev Verma, Director Information Tariq Ahmad Zargar, Director, Rajya Sainik Board, Brigadier (Retd.) Harcharan Singh besides other concerned senior officers of civil and police administration attended the meeting.
The objective of this day is to elevate funds from the general public or potential donors to be used for welfare of the Armed Forces.
The Principal Secretary had detailed deliberation on various aspects of celebration of this significant day besides taking stock of status of fund collection from government departments and the Deputy Commissioners as per the fixed targets. He emphasized the need of enhanced synergy among all the concerned authorities for timely achievement of the targets of Flag day fund collection to the optimum. He exhorted upon all the departments to perform their role towards this noble cause with utmost ardor and devotion.
Raj Kumar Goyal asked Divisional Commissioner Jammu to further issue directions to all the Deputy Commissioners of Jammu Division to achieve the targets with regard to the collection of funds for the Armed Forces Flag Day. He also asked Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan, who attended the meeting through video conferencing to issue similar directions to all the Deputy Commissioners of Kashmir Division.
Director, Rajya Sainik Board, Brigadier (Retd) Harcharan Singh while informing the meeting about the status of fund collection from various government departments said that the total collection for this year till date is Rs 52.8 lakh, the official added.