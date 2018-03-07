Home Ministry condemns vandalism of statues across the country

Rising Kashmir NewsNew Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to Home Minister Rajnath Singh regarding vandalism of statues of various leaders in different parts of the country.
The Prime Minister has strongly disapproved incidents of vandalism reported from certain parts of the country. Incidents of toppling statues have been reported from certain parts of the country, government sources said.
The Home Ministry is all set to issue an advisory to States to check the incidents, an official said.
"Persons dealing with such acts must be sternly dealt with and booked under relevant provisions of law. States must take all necessary steps to prevent such incidents," an MHA statement said.
It said that Mr. Singh had expressed his “strong disapproval” for such incidents.
A statue of communist leader Lenin was destroyed at South Tripura's Belonia town on Monday. The violence followed the BJP's victory in the recently concluded Assembly elections in Tripura, where a 25-year Communist government was ousted.
On Tuesday, a statue of DMK founder Periyar was vandalised in Tamil Nadu, following a Facebook post by BJP leader H. Raja.
Earlier, Mr. Singh spoke to Tripura Governor Tathagata Roy and DGP A.K Shukla and asked them to ensure law and order is maintained in the State till a new government is installed.
Mr. Roy, however, took to Twitter to say that he “has received no such written communication from the Union Home Minister.” He didn’t clarify whether Mr. Singh spoke to him on the phone.
A senior Home Ministry official said that Tripura has enough Central and State police forces to tackle the violence which erupted following the victory of the BJP-IPFT coalition in the recent Assembly elections.
The Home Ministry has also asked the State government to do the needful to maintain public order and restore peace.
“Adequate central security forces and State police are available in Tripura for maintaining law and order and restoring peace,” a Home Ministry spokesperson said.
Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba spoke to Chief Secretary Sanjeev Ranjan and Mr. Shukla and asked them to take all possible steps to maintain law and order.
