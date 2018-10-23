Home minister to visit JK today

NC, PDP, JKPCC to meet Rajnath
Srinagar, Oct 22 :
The State’s mainstream political parties are meeting union Home minister Rajnath Singh on his visit to Jammu and Kashmir Tuesday and will submit their memoranda on different issues to the visiting minister.
Top placed sources told Kashmir News Service (KNS) that National Conference, Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will meet Singh Tuesday afternoon here.
Sources said that NC will be represented by its State General Secretary Ali Mohammad Sagar, PDP by its vice president Abdul Rehman Veeri and JKPCC by its state president Ghulam Ahmad Mir.
The three political leaders will meet Singh separately on behalf of their parties.
Sources said that CPI(M) State Secretary and MLA Kulgam M Y Tarigami, and PDF chairman and MLA Khansahib Hakim Yaseen have not been invited yet to meet the home minister.
Home minister Rajnath Singh is visiting the state following conducting security situation of the state and will attend a high-level meeting with Governor Satya Pal Mailk and top civil, and security forces officials. (KNS)