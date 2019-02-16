Home Minister chairs high-level security meet in Srinagar

Javid AhmadSrinagar, Feb 15:
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh Friday chaired a high-level security review meeting at CRPF’s Recruitment Training Centre (RTC) Humhama on the outskirts of Srinagar in the aftermath of Fidayeen attack at Lethpora in south Kashmir Pulwama district that left 40 CRPF men dead.
Singh, who arrived in a special aircraft in Srinagar, attended the wreath laying ceremony and paid tributes to the slain CRPF men.
He chaired a high-level meeting with the State administration and top officer of security grid at RTC Humhama.
The Home Minister was accompanied by Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba and other senior officers. Governor Satya Pal Malik, advisor to Governor Vijay Kumar and chief secretary BVR Subrahmanyam besides General Officer Commanding (GoC)-in-Chief Northern Command Lt Gen Ranbir Singh, GoC 15 corps Kanwal Jeet Singh Dhillon, Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh, Inspector General of Police Kashmir Sywayam Prakash Pani and IG CRPF Zulfikar Hassan attended the meeting.
Singh was briefed about the overall security situation in Kashmir in the aftermath of Lethpora attack.
On Thursday, local fidayeen of Jaish-e-Mohammad, Adil Ahmad of Kakapora rammed an explosive laden-vehicle into a CRPF bus on Srinagar-Jammu highway at Lethppora in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, killing 40 CRPF men and injuring several others.
The blast ripped through the bus, which was part of a convoy of around 70 vehicles coming from Jammu towards Srinagar, and mangled it to an iron heap.
The meeting, sources said, discussed in detail the movement of forces convoys especially at vulnerable location on Srinagar-Jammu highway stretch in south Kashmir area.
In order to avoid deadly attacks like the one at Lethpora, sources said, the security officials proposed special air sorties for forces personnel to avoid road travel.
According to sources, senior CRPF officers also requested more bullet proof vehicles fitted with IED detectors to be provided to force to prevent any militant attack.
They said forces would prefer to run convoys during early hours besides strengthening Road Opening Parties (ROPs) security and searches on roadsides to prevent any untoward incident.