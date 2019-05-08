Home blood pressure measurement more accurate than doctor’s reading: DAK

May 08, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

“You are more likely to get an accurate blood pressure reading at home than at the doctor’s office,” said Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) on Tuesday in a communiqué.

“Home measurement gives a more accurate picture of an individual’s blood pressure than reading in a medical setting,” said DAK President Dr Nisar ul Hassan.

“Your blood pressure is higher when it is taken in a medical setting than it is when taken at home,” he said.

“This is because of the white-coat effect which happens as you are nervous about having your blood pressure checked by a doctor,” he added.

DAK President said up to 50% of patients with high office blood pressure readings have normal readings in their homes.

“Home monitoring reduces the need for clinic visits and involves people more in their care which can bolster their efforts to make behavior changes and take their medication,” he said adding that “readings taken at home provide a better sense of how well a medication or other blood pressure lowering strategy is working.”

“Research has found that regular home blood pressure monitoring better predicts a patient’s risk of blood pressure related outcomes such as heart attack, stroke and kidney damage,” Dr Nisar informed.

He said people can self monitor their blood pressure in the comforts of their homes by using automatic home blood pressure devices that are precise, accurate and easy to use.

"Under new guidelines anyone with blood pressure higher than130/80 is considered to have hypertension or high blood pressure. The new norms recommend home blood pressure monitoring which provides a more reliable assessment of actual blood pressure than office blood pressure," said Dr Nisar.






