Hollow rhetoric, directionless policies of GoI deteriorated situation in JK: JKPCC

Press Trust of IndiaJammu, Oct 22:
The Congress's Jammu and Kashmir unit Monday hit out at the Centre over the killing of soldiers allegedly by Pakistani intruders, saying "hollow rhetoric and directionless policies" of the Narendra Modi-led government has deteriorated situation in the state.
Army on Sunday claimed that three Army personnel were killed and another injured in a gunfight allegedly with Pakistani intruders along the Line of Control (LoC) in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district Sunday.
Two heavily-armed intruders, believed to be members of a Border Action Team (BAT), were also eliminated in the gunbattle, the armed has said.
Paying tributes to the slain soldiers of Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry regiment, Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma said, "There is a lot of anger amongst the people, especially in the border belt over the hollow rhetoric and directionless policies of the Modi government towards Pakistan and Kashmir as the result the situation is deteriorating in the state."
Strongly condemning Pakistan for its alleged “direct support to militants and continued efforts to send intruders to this side across the LoC”, the Congress leader said Pakistan should be dealt "in the manner and the language it understands" in order to check the killings of army personnel.
"Unless a befitting response in a most effective and appropriate manner is given to Pakistan for its highly provocative and treacherous activities on the borders and in Kashmir, our innocent people cannot be secure and live in peace," he said.
Sharma questioned the Modi government for its "utter failure" to deal with Pakistan during the past four and a half years.
“Consequently, people along the border have undergone heavy casualties and sufferings in the unabated Pakistani misadventures on borders.”
Vyas for swift redressal of PaK refugees’ problems
Rising Kashmir News
Jammu, OCT 22: Advisor to Governor B B Vyas on Monday called for swift resolution of all pending issues faced by the Pakistan Administered Kashmir refugees (PaK refugees).
According to an official, Vyas said this as he chaired a meeting with senior officers of Law and other departments in Srinagar to discuss issues related to job package for Kashmiri migrants under PMDP.
The meeting also discussed various issues facing by PaK refugees, the official added.
He said that the meeting was attended by Secretary Disaster Management Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction (DMRRR), Farooq Ahmad Shah, Secretary Law Abdul Majid and and other senior officers.
The Advisor was briefed about the status of court cases of the special job package announced by Centre for Kashmiri migrants, the official said.
He said that the Advisor stressed that legal proceedings should be expedited for disposal of these court cases.”The Advisor directed that all the pending issues of PaK refugees should be resolved on priority,” the official added further.
He also directed that residential quarters for Kashmiri Migrants should be renovated, the official said.