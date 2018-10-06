Holidays, vacations and examinations

It is unfortunate that all along the year we as a society silently watch the precious schooling time going down the drain due to the never ending disturbances
It is unfortunate that all along the year we as a society silently watch the precious schooling time going down the drain due to the never ending disturbances
Nasir Ahmed
ahmed3s.nasir@gmail.com
The time for the annual school examinations of various classes including the matriculation, eleventh and the twelfth is round the corner. Media reports suggest that the students, particularly of higher classes like 10th and 12trh have decried the decision of the authorities to conduct the annual exams in the month of October.
Their argument is that they have not been able to complete their syllabi owing to the disturbances, hence need more time to prepare for the exams; otherwise, as they threatened, they will boycott the examinations and would go on strike.
A senior official in the education department told me that their office is getting regularly demands from certain quarters for holding the examinations a month or so later than the scheduled dates so that the students get more time to study their syllabi. There is also a demand of reduction and relaxation in the examination syllabi.
Over last few years such type of demands have become a regular feature owing to the fact that the ground situation in the valley is far from normal and uninterrupted class work has become a story of the past times.
The authorities have rightly and timely rejected any such demand and have expressed their determination to uphold the sanctity of the examinations without offering any concessions or relaxations so that we get a crop of not only the qualified youth, but also a truly educated one.
However, amazing as it may look that the students and other stake holders feel the pressure only after having joyfully enjoyed the holidays and vacations, and realizing the deficiency of in their studies only when the alarm bells of the examinations reach their ears, their concern also needs some attention and thought.
It is unfortunate that all along the year we as a society silently watch the precious schooling time going down the drain due to the never ending disturbances which have now become an established normal of our life system.
Another unfortunate fact is that we are living in a place where the culture of holidays and vacations is yet another conventional part of the life system. A critical analysis of our holidays would give us the idea that we actually work less and holiday more, particularly in the government sector. In education department, the cycle of winter and the summer vacations make the picture more dismal. We hardly have a week where we don’t have one or two holidays. If somehow we get one such week, we have a hartals or a bandh which compensates for any void in the chain of holidays and vacations.
Can’t we revisit the continuation of this culture of holidays and vacations considering the fact that we miss on our academic time on the account of strikes, bandhs, hartals, shutdowns and restrictions? There has never been any serious attempt on the part of authorities to do away with at least some part of the holidays and vacation to compensate for the loss due to those circumstances which are out of anybody’s control. During last few years we never had an uninterrupted session of schooling ever after the schools open in March after a long winter vacation of around 3 months.
A vacation or a holiday means a paid time period when a worker or an employer gets off work after a hectic and result oriented session at his or her work place. A vacation is usually meant to rejuvenate and refresh the employees or the workers after sessions of hard work and achieving desired and targeted output. Vacations and holidays describe days when one doesn’t go to work or school. There are some days when you don't work that are neither holidays nor vacations. You can call such a situation just a day off. A new word that's become a bit popular in the last few years is "staycation". A staycation is a holiday that you spend at home. In Kashmir we have all these form of holidays in abundance without actually qualifying for any.
People elsewhere, other than our state, or to be more precise Kashmir usually get 2–4 weeks’ vacation a year. Going on vacation gives the mind and body a chance to relax and heal a bit.
Vacations usually reduce stress as well which is beneficial. Studies have shown that people who take regular vacations perform at a higher level and are able to work harder and concentrate longer than those who are workaholics. In other words, not only do we like to go on vacation, our bodies actually require it.
But this system of vacations is true for those societies which are obsessed with hard work, brilliant results and the excellence. Those people who contribute immensely in different forms of services and business and make the society richer by their contributions are the one for whom the rules of the vacation or holidaying stand legitimate.
Vacations are earned by the people who work extra hours and burn midnight oil to achieve high level of performances in different spheres of life. Ours is a very pathetic situation and very sad story of ugly realities. The contributing worth of our government schools and educational intuitions carries a big question mark.
A huge employee based facility called School Education Department has hardly anything to put in its showcase. One is puzzled and amazed at the authorities’ idea of continuing with holidays and vacations at a time when our work system continues to be haunted by unending obstructions.
We have as many as 25 gazetted holidays which are observed by all government department including the schools and colleges. We have holidays for birthdays and death anniversaries of people, religious and cultural festivals, urs of a dozen of saints, Fridays following the urs and other religious occasions and so on.
We get our share of 50 Sundays a year which would otherwise be enough of holidaying in the normal course. There are on an average around 60 days of Hartals and bandhs, and a good number of days the government closes the educations institution in one or the other area of the valley. Add to it few days of protests when students go off the classes to protest.
Also, we have a general trend emerged that there is hardly any class work on Fridays in most of the institutions, mostly those which fall in the jurisdiction of the so called down town.
Add to the list the days when academics are suspended for conducting various functions, celebrations and other non-educational activities.
So, on an average we are already done with almost 150 days of an academic year. Pity we have to add around 80 to 90 days of summer and winter vacation to the off period. What are we left with? We might draw some consolation from the fact that few holidays coincide with Sundays.
Now, the actual daily span of in school time is around 6 hours maximum. Many institutions have some time devoted to prayers and morning assembly etc.
Coming to hard core time of actual studying activities, it must not be more than say 4 to 5 hours, if we take the example of highly acclaimed institutions. This is what our academic year means in actuality.
In such a pathetic scenario, does it sound sense to continue with traditional vacations and holidays? It would be in the fitness of things for the education department to do away with at least some portion of holidays and vacations.
The summer and winter vacations must be made subject to weather conditions. There is no point in continuing with the vacations if weather remains conducive for schooling, which it often is.
The department must look for arrangements to beat the heat and cold instead of vacating the institutions.
Authorities always have the option of declaring short duration holidays during the bad weather. Moreover, when bad weather does not keep any student or teacher away from the private tuitions, why abandon schools and colleges?