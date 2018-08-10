Holds customer meet in Kulgam

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Aug 09:
J&K Bank conducted a Customer Meet in Kulgam at Townhall premises in which a large number of customers from Kulgam town participated.
On the occasion, leading a team from Zonal Office South-II, Zonal Head Fayaz Ahmed Bhat addressed the participants and discussed various issues concerning the bank’s customers and the public at large.
Zonal Head briefed the participants about the bank’s future plans in the area and assured customers of every possible support from the Bank. He promised to work further towards the hassle-free delivery of services in the zone through customized solutions, digital products and information dissemination about banking and finance.
The participants also spoke and raised many important issues which were responded on the spot. They also made few suggestions for the overall improvement in services of the Bank.
Cluster Head Iftikhar Abdullah elaborated upon the top management’s vision of inclusive banking in all the geographies of the state with an instant delivery system of banking services at peoples’ doorsteps as per their choice and convenience.