Srinagar:
President Jammu and Kashmir Bachao Tehreek and former minister Abdul Gani Vakil Tuesday said that same opinion of NC and PDP on Article 35 A is worth praise and needs to be appreciated but the litmus test of both the parties will be to boycott parliament and assembly elections with determination if Government of India does not come out with a clear and unambiguous stand on Article 35 A to ensure its safeguarding and protection. Vakil was addressing a meeting of General Council of his party at Tulsi Bagh, Srinagar. He said, “Elections are not everything, the priority at this crucial phase should be to create a peaceful atmosphere and sense of security among people. Holding polls will backfire.” Vakil said that previous Government could not hold by-election of Lok Sabha and brought shame to the country. “So how can the decision of present Government holding polls can be described as a mature and viable decision when the situation in valley is same as it was two years ago.”
Vakil said, “If boycott decision of major regional parties remains confined to Panchyat and ULB elections then it is crystal clear that the NC and PDP can’t survive without power and have lust for the same.” He said that it is the need of the hour to impress upon the Government of India that Article 35 A is of vital and great importance for the people of J&K and it must desist from playing tactics to win future parliament elections by exploiting the sentiments of people of Kashmir. The former minister also urged senior leaders of mainstream parties especially Dr. Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti to use their good offices and approach the top leadership of India particularly Prime Minister and Home Minister as well as President of India and acquaint all of them about the dangers and repercussions of fiddling with Article 35 A.
Vakil blamed NC and PDP for the erosion of Article 370 and said if both these parties have learnt from their past mistakes, then they should not keep this poll boycott limited to local body or panchayat polls, but keep up with the decision until New Delhi doesn't come clear on Article 35A.