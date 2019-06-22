Holding Parliament, Assembly polls simultaneously anti-federal, anti-democratic: Tarigami

June 22, 2019 |

CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami on Friday said that holding simultaneous polls to Parliament and state Assemblies is fundamentally anti-federal and anti-democratic and thus, against the Constitution. “It will fade out local issues as elections for state assemblies and Lok Sabha are fought on different issues,” he said.

In a statement issued to local newsgathering KNS, Tarigami said that regional parties target local issues while national parties target national issues. “So, there is a possibility that regional parties will not be able to raise the local issues strongly if the polls are held together. Simultaneous elections will enhance the role of the Governor and the Central intervention in the system,” he said.

CPI (M) leader said that apart from technical issues involved in the holding of the simultaneous polls, our opposition to this is based on the fact that it is fundamentally anti-federal, anti-democratic and strikes at the root of the parliamentary democratic system, as ordained in the Constitution. “Article 75 (3) states that the collective responsibility of the Council of Ministers is to the House of the People. Similarly, Article 164 (1) concerning the Council of Ministers states that it is collectively responsible to the Legislative Assembly of a state. Holding simultaneous polls would tamper with the constitutional scheme of accountability of the government to the legislature,” Tarigami added.

He said that also, the NITI Aayog’s proposal to implement the President's Rule if the Lok Sabha is dissolved and less time is left for the next elections, is an outrageous proposal that will make the President the head of the executive and bring an executive Presidency through the back door.