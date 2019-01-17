Hold inquiry into Kashmir’s civilian killings: Tarigami

Jammu:
Senior CPI (M) leader and former MLA, Kulgam, Muhamad Yousuf Tarigami on Wednesday welcomed reaching out of Governor, Satya Pal Malik’s to separatist leaders—saying that the Governor’s administration must order a time-bound inquiry in three major incidents of the civilian killings in the last six months—which would act as confidence building measure (CBM).
In a statement issued here, Tarigami said that the three innocent people—including a young girl and two boys, were killed by the forces in Hawoora area of Kulgam in July. Then in October seven civilians died in a blast at an encounter site in Laroo, Kulgam and even the Governor administration regretted the killings, but there was no follow-up. Similarly, seven more civilians were killed in forces firing in Pulwama last month. The list of such killings which happened during previous PDP-BJP government is long. But if the Governor wants to restore the credibility of the administration and create conducive atmosphere for dialogue, atleast time-bound enquiry and fixing of responsibility must start from these three incidents which all happened after the imposition of the Governor rule in the state. “The main reason for the prevailing situation in Kashmir is that the present dispensation in New Delhi is refusing to recognise the nature of the unrest which is essentially political,” Tarigami said, adding “They only see it through the prism of security. Unfortunately, instead of initiating dialogue and CBMs, the response of the BJP Government has been to use more force. It must understand that more it uses the force, more it will aggravate the situation.”
Rasheed welcomes Guv’s talk offer to Huriyat
Srinagar: Welcoming Governor Satya Pal Malik’s offer to Huriyat that it must talk directly to him over the issues pertaining to atrocities against civilians and other related issues, AIP President, Engineer Shiekh Abdul Rasheed on Wednesday sought “unconditional release of prisoners in Tihar jail.”
“Malik should move a step further and facilitate certain genuine CBMs to prove his words. I welcome his offer sought release of political prisoners languished in Tihar and other jails,” he said. He sought special intervention from the Governor to help release of Shahid-ul-Islam and informed Governor that if he truly respects Huriyat leaders and those having a divergent view point and cares for the human rights of Kashmiris, he must ensure release of Shahid-ul-Islam whose wife is fighting for battle in Srinagar and he is himself languished in Tihar Jail. Rasheed also sought release of all political prisioners including Masrat Alam, Qasim Faktoo, Asia Indrabi and her associates, so that atmosphere turns conducive for sincere political process. Rasheed asked Governor to intervene and take up the matter of filing charge sheet against Kashmiris students studying at JNU.
Governor reiterated that initiating any political dialogue between New Delhi and Srinagar is not within his domain will surely intervene in other issues raised with him during the conversation. “Governor must take note of unending human rights violations and should make security forces accountable as much as he can. Malik has every right to differ with anyone including Huriyat leaders but being at the helm of affairs he must ensure that fundamental human rights of Kashmiris should be respected and political victimization must end,” he said, adding “Malik must ensure that aged and ailing Geelani is released and fabricated cases against youth and other political activists should be withdrawn without any pre-conditions so that one can trust his words.”