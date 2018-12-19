About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Hold elections in J&K, end Prez, Guv rule: Farooq Abdullah

Published at December 19, 2018 02:52 PM 0Comment(s)513views


Hold elections in J&K, end Prez, Guv rule: Farooq Abdullah

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Calling for an end to Governor and the President’s Rule, National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday said there should be elections in the state so that people can choose their representatives who can work for their welfare.

Talking to reporters after formally welcoming two former PDP legislators Basharat Bukhari and Peer Mohammad Hussain into NC, Abdullah, who is also Member of Parliament, and while talking about the grand alliance for 2019 Lok Sabha elections, said that states would hold a “key” in alliance formations in the polls.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top