Hold elections in J&K, end Prez, Guv rule: Farooq Abdullah

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Calling for an end to Governor and the President’s Rule, National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday said there should be elections in the state so that people can choose their representatives who can work for their welfare.
Talking to reporters after formally welcoming two former PDP legislators Basharat Bukhari and Peer Mohammad Hussain into NC, Abdullah, who is also Member of Parliament, and while talking about the grand alliance for 2019 Lok Sabha elections, said that states would hold a “key” in alliance formations in the polls.