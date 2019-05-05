Hokersar wetland faces extinction threat

May 05, 2019 | Irfan Yattoo

Admin mulling to develop it as eco-tourism destination after demarcation

Hokersar Wetland, an eco-tourism destination on the Srinagar outskirts is facing threat of extinction due to rough weather and human intervention over the decades, contrary to the preservation claims of the State administration.

In a bid to protect the wetland from extinction, the administration recently held a meeting and vowed to protect, preserve and restore it to its original position. The meeting was chaired by Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan to fund the restoration project to be carried out by Tourism Department.

Official documents accessed by The Rising Kashmir reveal that the authorities are mulling to demark the area of Hokersar wetland as migratory birds throng the place from Siberia and Central Asia during winters.

“The wetland had been formulated as eco-tourism destination and the report has been submitted to the government,” reads the document.

However, before the execution of the plan, as per officials, the boundaries of the wetland would be delineated so that the area is mapped out.

As per the document ‘demarcation will be carried out on priority’.

Acoording to the officials, the Regional Wildlife Warden Kashmir has said that they need a project for preservation of wetland and it will be funded by the Tourism Department.

The demarcation of wetland would be headed by DC Srinagar and DC Budgam. They have been asked to demarcate boundaries of the wetland along with the concerned departments.

The process will be carried out on urgent basis and Regional Director Survey and Land Records will provide necessary manpower and machinery to the demarcation team.

In the meeting it was also discussed that two hydraulic gates would be constructed at entry and exit points of the lake to maintain the water level.

It was further decided that to maintain the water level in the wetland, Chief Engineer I&FC Department Kashmir shall initiate appropriate measures for tendering the work.

Hokersar has been declared as Conservation Reserve under the JK Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1978. The wetland was declared as Ramsar site in 2005 under Ramsar Convention. It also acts as one of the major flood absorption basins.