Hokarsar, Lalchowk, Soura, Kings XI win matches

Rising Kashmir News
The Marina Home Kashmir Super League (MHKSL) season 4 T20 cricket tournament being played in Ajman, 30Kms north of Dubai, entered into its 7th week that saw another round of exciting games. With the weather being perfect for cricket, the players did not disappoint and put on a commendable show.
On January 25th, 2019, 4 matches were played, two in each group. Two centuries, one each from Kings XI Sangam and Lal Chowk and a 5 wicket haul by Soura Qalanadar’s saw two high scoring and two low scoring games, each producing its share of excitement.
Hokarsar Rangers beat Lalbazar Lions (LBL) by 12 runs
Inviting Hokarsar Rangers (HKR) to take first strike after winning the toss, the Lalbazar Lions (LBL) bowlers kept the HKR opening batsmen, Bilal Wani and Nadeem Reshi on a tight leash, with stroke play being difficult on a dampand slow wicket. With only 35 runs on the board in 8 overs, LBL had a stranglehold on the HKR’s powerful batting line up. Once Nadeem Reshi was removed by Shafat in the 10th over, the scoring rate picked up dramatically with a couple of cameos by Idris Mir and veteran Amjad Khan aided by an outstanding innings by Bilal Wani lifting the HKR to a competitive score of 155 for 4 wickets in their allotted 20 overs.
Nadeem struggled on the sluggish wicket and scored only 8 runs while consuming precious 23 balls in the process. However, Bilal on the other end kept finding the odd boundaries to keep the score board ticking. He scored a brilliant 84 off 64 balls including10*4s & 1*6.
He batted right through the inning finally getting out off the last ball of the inning, but having done his job for the team. This included a crucial 15 run last over that eventually turned out to be the difference between the two teams. Idris scored 26 in 17 balls & Amjad scored a quick fire 29 off 16 balls with 3*6s, showcasing his prowess in the bargain. For LBL, Danish Mirza and Adil were superb in their spells, conceding 20 and 23 runs in their 4 overs respectively.LBL started off the chase in a positive manner and both openers, Suhail Zaki and Shahbaz Junaid hitting HKR bowlers to all parts of the ground. With 75 runs on the board in just 6.3 overs, it looked like curtains for HKR and LBL seemed to be coasting towards aneasy victory. However, a superb running catch on the cover point boundary by Amjad Khan off the bowling of Idris Mir got rid of Suhail that gave HKR a glimmer of hope. Still at 95 for 1 in 10.4 overs, LBL seemed to be cruising.
Once Shahbaz was removed and scoreboard reading 95 for 2, none of the LBL batsmen could maintain any momentum and the asking rate kept climbing. In between, superb bowling by Idris, Bilal Wani, Samiullah Najar and Omar Chakoostrangled the rest of the batsmen and they fell short by 12 runs in the end. From a comfortable score of 114 for 2 in 14 overs to 143 for 9 at the end of the 20thtells the sorry story of the LBL batsmen. 7 players got out for 45 runs. Idris in 4 over gave just 19 runs and took 3 wickets. Bilal also claimed 2 wickets. The thriller went into the last over. But in end LBL fell short by 12 runs. With this win, HKR have won 2 of their 3 matches whereas, LBL have their work cut out for them after suffering their third consecutive defeat. Bilal Wani for his great knock of 84 runs off 64 balls and 2 wickets was declared MoM.
Lalchowk Leopards beat Rajbagh Royals
Lalchowk Leopards (LCL) continued their winning streak by winning their 2nd consecutive match in a row. Their clever strategy to let inform Basir Sajjad to bat in middle order rather open the innings paying dividends. He scored his first century of the tournament against RR at a time when his team needed the most, he successfully delivered the punch.
Rajbagh Royals (RR) after winning the toss decided to put LCL into bat but the decision proved costly. Though LCL opener Moazam got out quickly at the score of 26, that didn’t stop LCL from scoring a huge score of 208. Basir Sajjad made a brilliant 105 off just 48 balls and remained unbeaten. He hit 7*4s and 9*6s, scoring at strike rate of 218. He made mockery of RR bowling as they had no answers to his unique out of park hits. Basir was applauded by everyone on field and on social media for his great innings and his first hundred of tournament. All RR bowlers were quite expensive particularly captain Yousuf, who had claimed hat trick in his last game but gave whopping 58 runs in 4 overs in this match. With blistering hundred from Basir Sajjad, LCL put a score of 208 runs in 20 overs for the loss of 5 wickets.
While chasing a huge total, the pressure was quite telling on the RR dug out. To add to their challenge, both the openers were back to pavilion in quick succession. The middle order could not put up any resistance and caved in meekly. At one point, RR were reduced to 89/7 in 9.2 overs. It appeared that RR will be bundled out in less than 15 overs. However, 39 runs from Mubashir, 25 from Hamza and 19 from Shuhaib in the end ensured that at least RR crossed the 150 mark. Five players from RR could only score a total of 8 runs. RR were bowled out for 170 off 18.4 overs, thus losing the match by 38 runs. After this match, LCL have won 2 of their 4 matches while RR have won only 1 of their 3 matches so far.Basir Sajjad for his unbeaten maiden hundred was declared MoM.
Soura Qalanders (SQ) beat Islamabad United Reds (IUR)
The match between Soura Qalanders (SQ) and Islamabad United Reds (IUR) was of a different magnitude. SQ recorded their first win of the tournament in their third attempt this season. At the same time, IUR suffered their first loss playing their 4thmatch. The much-needed victory gave SQ little boost to their low morale so to stay float in tournament while defeat to strong IUR means any team can be beaten. The difference between SQ’s win and IUR’s loss was silent sensational leg spinner Saqib Bhat.
In 3rd match of day at 2pm, IUR won the toss and elected to bat. The inform opener Umar Bhatt who has 2nd highest runs in tournament i.e. 266 runs in 4 matches, got out early after scroing 12 runs. Captain Abid & Umar Darial tried to build the innings but weren’t successful. IUR lost Umar and Adil Shah in quick session. With top batting order back in pavilion at score of 58/3 in 9 overs, it appeared that IUR won’t put up a big score. However, with 58 runs partnership between Abid & Muzaffar, IUR managed to give some boost to the scoreboard but not enough given their potential. Once Adil & Muzaffar fell at score of 116 & 133 respectively, there wasn’t anyone to stay to ensure to hit some big hits. Adil made 50 in 36 balls with 4*4s & 2*6s. Muzaffar made 43 runs in 32 balls with 3*4s & 2*6s. The SQ bowling especially their spinners Saqib Shah & Yawar Bhat was delight as both were on target with economy and wickets. Yawar bowled 2nd over of innings and claimed prize wicket of danger man Umar in his first over. Yawar also bowled a maiden over. On other hand leg spinner Saqib in his 3.4 over just gave 20 runs and claimed 5 wickets. The 2nd player in KSL 4 tournament to claim 5 wickets haul. He did not let IUR batsmen settle down and prevented any big hitswith his line and length. He was spinning the ball with great accuracy. While chasing, SQ had a great opening partnership of 70 runs in just 7.4 overs with Ubaid hitting 52 in 49 balls with 7*4s & 1*6 and was well supported by Mir Saqib with 47 runs in 30 balls with 8*4s & 1*6. Though in 32 runs IUR claimed 3 quick wickets to give some goose bumps to SQ batting line up but Captain Umar Mir & Amir didn’t let the opportunity to go and won the match for SQ by 5 wickets and 7 balls to spare. Sakib Shah for his magnificent 5 wicket’s haul was declared MoM.
Kings XI Sangam beat Mansbal Mavericks
After two consecutive defeats, Kings XI Sangam (KXIS) had no option but to win the match to keep their hopes alive for a spot in the play offs. They made two changes to their side. The body language, fielding, bowling, match strategy, energy and synergy of KXIS team members was amazing and quite visible on field. They look like a unit playing for a team. They were just unbeatable today.
In the 4th and last match of day at 5.30pm, for first time KXIS captain AB won the toss and decided to bat first. Mansbal Mavericks (MM) drew first bloodat the team score of 14, when Saddam clean bowled Khalid Ibrahim. Khalid’s poor performance with bat continued. After that, opener Mohsin Mattoo and one down Irfan steadied the ship and ensured that the team doesn’t lose any more wickets.
Irfan initially played steadily but Mohsin was hitting runs almost 9 per over. Both built a magnificent partnership of 109 runs in 10 overs. Most of the runs were scored by Mohsin. He played a fabulous knock of 103 runs in 62 balls with 14*4s & 2*6s, his 2nd century of the tournament.
He was greatly appreciated by everyone on and off the field. What a time for Mohsin to score 2nd century when father was watching from stands. He delivered when his team needed the most. Irfan scored 31 runs off 32 balls and captain AB 23 runs off 20 balls. MM used 6 bowlers, tried their best to break the partnership but couldn’t succeed. Though 3 wickets fell in quickly in the space of 4 balls in the 18th over, but the damage was done. By that time KXIS had put up a total of 196 runs. Majeed hit quick 10 runs in last 3 balls to take total score to 211 runs.
While chasing, Musa Khan gave a blistering start to MM with 28 runs in just 2 overs. But the wickets kept falling from other end and MM were 79 for 3 & then 105/4 in 10 overs. The required rate was within the reach as long as Musa was at the wicket. Musa hitsome brilliant cover drives off the bowling of Khalid & Amir. Though Amir claimed two wickets, he was dispatched several times out of park by Musa. He conceded 53 runs in 4 overs. All eyes were on last match centurion Musa to get his side over the line once again. But once Musa was bowled by Mohsin Mattoo in the 12th over at total score of 107 runs, it was almost over for them. Musa scored a brilliant 61 off 37 balls with 8*4s & 2*6s. Khalid took 2 and Khaki 3 wickets. Both gave just 25 runs each in 4 overs. Khaki also bowled a maiden over. The fielding of KXIS team was much improved. MM team was finally bundled for 171 runs in 19 overs. With the win, KXIS team moved to 2nd spot in Group 2 points table. Mohsin for his brilliant hundred and priceless wicket of Musa was declared MoM.