HM’s remarks

Dear Editor,
This is regarding the recent statement of Rajnath Singh that 90 percent of the people in J&K are keen to participate in the elections. Why is the Home Minister trying to prove? Is he trying to prove that situation in south Kashmir areas that remain shut 20 days in a month is normal? Or is he trying to prove that scores of candidates have not been elected unopposed in the so-called elections? Or is he trying to prove that dozens of candidates did not withdraw their nominations from the elections? Or that political workers have not been targeted for participating in the polls? Or that hundreds of companies of paramilitary forces have been called into Kashmir for the polls? What is the home minister trying to prove, we are very much confused.
Shabir Ahmad