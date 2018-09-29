H&ME to study impact of drug menace in JK

Comprehensive policy needed to stop menace, save future generation: SHRC
Comprehensive policy needed to stop menace, save future generation: SHRC
Riyaz BhatSrinagar:
Department of Health and Medical Education (H&ME) on Friday informed State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) that the department has been assigned to study impact of drug addiction across the state.
SHRC said that it has received a detailed response report from Health and Medical Education (H&ME) Department after the Commission passed the directions on 08.08.2018 in a suo-moto complaint regarding menace of drug addiction.
The H&ME in a response to the SHRC notice has informed the Commission that a meeting was convened under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary on 18.08.2018 in which drug de-addiction policy was discussed in detail.
SHRC said that the department also informed the Commission, “H&ME has been assigned the job as Nodal Department for a drug rehabilitation policy which shall make available an amount of Rs 50000 each to the Government Medical College, Srinagar and Jammu, in order to study the impact of drug addiction on the Society and some other measures which have been initiated to address the drug menace.
Earlier, the Commission said that a comprehensive policy is needed to stop menace and to save future generation from getting exposed to this menace.”
“Stop the supply, sale and purchase of drugs, destroy the crops locally grown and completely stop cultivation of such crops, devise a plan by which people of different age groups can be targeted and made aware of the consequences of drug abuse and create sufficient infrastructure and upgrade the facilities for de-addiction and rehabilitation of those already addicted,” The Commission said while hearing the suo-moto complaint of this case.