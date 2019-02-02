H&ME extends joining time for medical officers

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
The Health and Medical Education department Friday extended the joining time period for the newly appointed Medical Officers for ten days.
H&ME was informed by Divisional Commissioners Office that the Medical Officers were facing difficulties in joining services at their respective places of posting due to inclement weather conditions and had requested a grant of extension till weather improve and roads are cleared for traffic.
“After considering the consideration o the aforesaid recommendations of the Divisional Commissioner we have decided to extend the period of joining time in respect of the Medical Officers by a further period of ten days i.e up to 13/02/2019,” reads an order issued by H&ME.
It said that all other conditions as contained in Government Order no. 49-HMEof 2019 dated 14/01/2019 shall remain same.