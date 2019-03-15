HMC launches anti-encroachment drive in Handwara

March 15, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Handwara Municipal Committee (HMC) Thursday conducted a massive anti-encroachment drive in the town.

The official spokesperson said on the occasion many erring shopkeepers were fined and warned against exhibiting commodities over footpaths which causes inconvenience to the general public.

The MC said that the drives will be carried on a regular basis and any encroachment wherever witnessed shall be removed forthwith.





