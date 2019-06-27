HM Shah visits slain police officer's residence in Srinagar, offers condolences

June 27, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Union Home Minister, Amit Shah Thursday visited the residence of a police officer who was a killed in stand-off attack by a militant in south Kashmir's Anantnag town earlier this month.

Shah visted the house of Station House Officer (SHO), Irshad Khan in Karan Nagar area of Srinagar and offered condolences with the bereaved family.

The Home Minister was accompanied top civil and security officials to the residence of the slain police officer. Khan was injured in a militant attack at KP Road in Anantnag on June 12.

Later, he succumbed to injures at AIIMS in New Delhi. Five CRPF personnel were also killed in the attack and a militant was also killed in forces' retaliation.