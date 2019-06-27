HM Shah reviews overall security situation in Kashmir

June 27, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Thursday chaired the unified headquarters meeting of the security grid in Srinagar and reviewed the overall security situation in the state, officials said.

The Home minister, who is on a two-day visit to the state, reviewed the overall security situation in the state with special emphasis on restoration of peace in Kashmir and anti-militancy operations, they said.

Governor Satya Pal Malik, his advisor incharge home affairs K Vijay Kumar, Chief secretary B V R Subrahmanyam, Northern army commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh, DGP Dilbagh Singh, heads of various intelligence agencies and paramilitary forces were present in the meeting, the officials said.

Shah has also met panchayat representatives who were elected in the grass root level polls last year.

He arrived here Wednesday on his maiden visit to the state after taking over the charge of the Home Ministry, signifying the importance given to Jammu and Kashmir by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.

This was Shah's first official visit outside the capital after assuming charge.

Breaking away from protocol, the state Governor, accompanied by his advisors and some top officials of the state administration, had received Shah at the airport, officials said.

Governors in the past have normally only received the Prime Minister.

The home minister on Wednesday reviewed the security arrangements for Amarnath yatra, which commences on 1 July.

He had also reviewed the developmental works including the Rs 80,000 crore Prime Minister's Development Package announced by Narendra Modi for the state in 2015.