HM Shah meets NSA Ajit Doval: reports

August 04, 2019 13:15:00 | RK Online Desk

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is meeting National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and Home Secretary in his office in the Parliament to discuss the ongoing security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, reports said.

Reports said that Shah will also introduce Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Second Amendment) Bill, 2019 tomorrow in Rajya Sabha.

This Bill is to implement 10% Economically Weaker Section (EWS) quota in the state.