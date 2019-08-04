About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
August 04, 2019 13:15:00 | RK Online Desk

HM Shah meets NSA Ajit Doval: reports

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is meeting National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and Home Secretary in his office in the Parliament to discuss the ongoing security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, reports said.

Reports said that Shah will also introduce Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Second Amendment) Bill, 2019 tomorrow in Rajya Sabha.

This Bill is to implement 10% Economically Weaker Section (EWS) quota in the state.

