HM poster warns ULB poll contestants, SPO's,transporters  in Bandipora

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
A Hizbul Mujahideen poster, warning few Special Police Officers (SPOs) to quit their jobs or face consequences was seen pasted at a marketplace in north Kashmir's Bandipora town Friday morning.
Militants have also warned people who have filed nominations forms for upcoming ULB elections.
Transporters especially auto and Sumo drivers were also warned and they have been asked to keep away their vehicles from roads on strike days.
“We Inform you(named few)SPOs to resign within next three days to avoid fatal consequences" read a poster printed in Urdu.
HM has also warned sumo and auto drivers to maintain the 'sacntity' of strike calls announced against the killings or any other pro-resistance issue.
"We have received names of many persons who are participating in ULB elections and we warn them to avoid participating in pro-election process or face consequences," poster reads.
However, Rising Kashmir could not verify the veracity of the said poster.